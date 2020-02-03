TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is extending holiday leave for public schools in an attempt to contain the spread of China's coronavirus, but cram schools will be allowed to remain open with no face masks distributed to them, sparking fears that they could become a breeding ground for the deadly disease.

During a press conference on Sunday (Feb. 2), Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a suggestion that the first day of the spring semester be postponed for two weeks and that all missed classes be made up by students at the beginning of their initially scheduled summer vacation. The Ministry of Education (MOE) has affirmed this suggestion and announced that students will not return to school until Feb. 25, 10 days later than the originally proposed delay, and start summer vacation on July 15.

The MOE said that private cram schools, after-school programs, and private kindergartens will be allowed to remain open. It added that private kindergartens that have already started classes may proceed as usual and will receive 500,000 free child-sized masks from the government to ensure students' safety, reported Liberty Times.

However, the government did not announce any plans to distribute free masks to cram schools, known in Taiwan as "buxibans" (補習班), and after school programs. As for private kindergartens, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said that the masks should only be given to children showing respiratory symptoms and that the unused masks should be properly stored as an emergency backup.

Kuomingtang (KMT) Taichung City Council caucus official, Chen Cheng-hsien (陳政顯), said that in the case of private kindergartens, parents are required to provide their children with masks or they will not be allowed to attend classes. However, Chen said that because cram schools and other after school programs do not have such requirements, and given the dearth of government support and the difficulty of buying masks, these could become the largest "unexploded bomb" of cluster infections, reported UDN.

Chen and other KMT members called on the central government to adjust its policies and provide masks directly to various cram schools, after school programs, and kindergartens to take some of the burden off parents. They suggested having local departments of education work on distributing masks to these schools.

The MOE said that faculty and students who have recently traveled to China, Hong Kong, or Macau, must voluntarily quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. In addition, a number of universities have announced the postponement of the start of the spring semester including:

Sun Yat-sen University — Postponed to Feb. 24.

MingDao University — Postponed to Feb. 24.

National Cheng Kung University — Postponed to March 2.

Feng Chia University — Postponed to March 2.

CTBC Financial Management College — Postponed to March 2.

National Kaohsiung Normal University — Chinese, Hong Kong, Macau students postponed to March 30.

National Chiayi University — Special projects postponed March 30.