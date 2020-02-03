TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Taiwan reopened its office Monday (Feb. 3) after shutting it down Jan. 29 in response to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Google Taiwan's decision to close its office came on the heels of the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which has so far infected 17,387 people around the world and claimed 362 lives. For the second half of last week, Taiwanese employees of Google were allowed to work from home, reported UDN.

The Taiwanese headquarters of the multinational technology company said that employees who have been in physical contact with confirmed 2019-nCoV patients or have visited China in the last two weeks are not permitted to enter the office and should quarantine themselves at home. It added that the company has implemented new preventive measures against the coronavirus, including a stricter guest policy.

Google Taiwan said that starting Monday, the office will only allow visitors in the case of emergency and that all personal and social visits have been suspended. It added that masks will be provided to both employees and guests and that temperature checks will be carried out at the reception, reported CNA.