Children masks distributed to Taiwan kindergartens for free

Taiwanese government sends 500,000 masks to private kindergartens, preschools amid coronavirus fears

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/03 10:52
Free children's masks distributed to preschools and kindergartens. 

Free children's masks distributed to preschools and kindergartens.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following Sunday's (Feb. 2) decision to postpone the opening day of all primary and secondary schools in Taiwan due to the Wuhan coronavirus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that children's masks will be distributed to preschools and kindergartens around the country for free.

During a press conference on Sunday, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued the suggestion that the first day of spring semester be postponed for two weeks and that all missed classes be made up by students at the beginning of their initially scheduled summer vacation. The MOE has affirmed this suggestion and announced that students will now return to school on Feb. 25 and start their summer vacation on July 15.

The MOE said that private cram schools and after-school programs will not be affected by the decision. It added that preschools and kindergartens that have already started classes will proceed as usual, but they will receive free child-sized masks from the government to ensure students' safety, reported Liberty Times.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) explained that the masks should only be given to children showing respiratory symptoms and that the unused masks should be properly stored as an emergency backup. He said that 500,000 children masks will be distributed to private schools on Monday (Feb. 3) and that public preschools and kindergartens will receive theirs later this week, reported UDN.
