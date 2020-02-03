TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Customs Administration on Sunday (Feb. 2) announced that given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, it will be lenient on passengers arriving in Taiwan who are carrying large quantities of face masks.

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues to rage, panic buying of face masks has set in across Taiwan. Despite government efforts to release millions of masks onto the market and rationing of three per person, shelves of many stores remain bare.

Due to the shortage of surgical masks and N95 respirators in Taiwan, many citizens are buying up masks overseas and bringing them back on their return flights. On Sunday evening, Customs Administration Deputy Director General Peng Ying-wei (彭英偉) announced that orders had been issued to all Customs officers to be lenient on passengers arriving with large amounts of facemasks and to not impose any restrictions, reported CNA.

Under normal circumstances, those who wish to import medical masks to Taiwan are usually required to apply for special permission from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) in advance. However, Peng told CNA that due to the extraordinary situation with the tremendous demand for face masks in Taiwan due to the China coronavirus epidemic, many Taiwanese are bringing in masks from overseas, which he deemed beneficial for epidemic prevention.

Due to the urgent demand for masks, Peng said that all passengers, whether carrying medical masks or non-medical masks, will be treated more leniently by Customs officers. He said that passengers can pass through Customs smoothly without applying in advance with the MOHW.

Peng said that the Customs Administration on Sunday evening issued instructions to front-line Customs officers to ease their doubts and enable them to perform their law-enforcement duties. He added that passengers returning to Taiwan with face masks can rest at ease that they will not face restrictions or fines.