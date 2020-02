Sam Mendes, one of the winners of the Outstanding British Film for 1917, poses backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, ... Sam Mendes, one of the winners of the Outstanding British Film for 1917, poses backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)