PARIS (AP) — Kasper Dolberg scored twice as Nice beat seven-time champion Lyon 2-1 on Sunday to move level on points with its French league rival.

Lyon's first league defeat this year left both clubs on 32 points, far behind league leader Paris Saint Germain. PSG tops the standings with 55 points after thrashing Montpellier 5-0 on Saturday.

Lyon was reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute following Fernando Marçal's dismissal and struggled afterward. Its goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu kept Lyon in the match with a series of good saves but could not block a shot from Pierre Lees-Melou in the 33rd, with Dolberg finding the net from the rebound.

Karl Toko-Ekambi leveled just before the interval against the run of play as Nice lost a player too when Adam Ounas received a second yellow card for shoving Marcelo in the 45th.

But the hosts kept dominating in the second half and were rewarded for their perseverance when Dolberg converted a cross from Hicham Boudaoui in the 63rd for his eighth league goal this season.

Also Sunday, Opa Nguette scored a brace as Metz beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 to claim a third straight league win.

