England's head coach Eddie Jones watches his players warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and ... England's head coach Eddie Jones watches his players warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the State de France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French head coach Fabien Galthie gestures to his players as they warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between... French head coach Fabien Galthie gestures to his players as they warm up prior to the start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the State de France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

England's Maro Itoje, top, gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the Sta... England's Maro Itoje, top, gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the State de France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Francois Cros of France, top left palms the ball under pressure from England's Maro Itoje during the Six Nations rugby union international match betwe... Francois Cros of France, top left palms the ball under pressure from England's Maro Itoje during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the State de France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — New-look France confounded expectations by turning the tables on tournament favorite England, winning their heated Six Nations opener 24-17 on Sunday.

England coach Eddie Jones bragged that the fledgling French side would struggle to cope with his side's “brutality.” After all, England reached the World Cup final last November and Fabian Galthié is completely rebuilding his side.

Instead, France stunned England with its aggression, roared on by a Stade de France crowd hardly expecting an accomplished display from a squad featuring nine players aged 23 or younger against the World Cup runners-up.

Flanker Charles Ollivon, the new captain, scored two tries and his second sparked a mass brawl that saw players from both sides tumbling and spilling into the advertising boards as they grappled.

Referee Nigel Owens had a stern word with the captains. The score after 54 minutes of toe-to-toe combat was a scarcely believable 24-0.

England responded as right winger Jonny May — France's Twickenham tormentor with a hat trick last year — sprinted over for two tries to bring England within 10 points with 15 minutes to go.

Last year, France led 16-0 at halftime against Wales before losing to the eventual champion and also lost 44-8 to England.

But this side looks more resolute and Owen Farrell's last-gasp penalty gave England the scant consolation of a bonus point.

France caught England napping after five minutes.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont fed speedy right winger Teddy Thomas, who broke two tackles near the line. France switched the ball left along the line and flyhalf Romain Ntamack teed up right winger Vincent Rattez with a clever reverse pass inside, then converted.

Rattez was picked because Damian Penaud injured his calf in training and he was involved in France's second try, scored by Ollivon after 19 minutes.

Ollivon appeared to knock on when he challenged flanker Courtney Lawes for a high ball. It bounced to Rattez, who then fed it back to Ollivon to sprint home down the left.

Owens allowed the try after a video replay appeared to show the ball had hit Lawes' hand before it diverted to Rattez, who then fed it back to Ollivon.

Ntamack, who also slotted over a penalty, expertly converted from wide on the left.

After 20 minutes, France led 17-0 and Jones was eating his words.

