AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/02/02 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 46 26 11 4 5 61 134 123
Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124
Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128
WB/Scranton 47 23 16 3 5 54 129 143
Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 153 138
Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128
Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130
Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 102 153
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 47 29 14 3 1 62 174 143
Rochester 45 26 13 2 4 58 137 118
Utica 48 26 18 2 2 56 167 149
Laval 47 22 19 4 2 50 137 144
Toronto 45 22 18 3 2 49 150 148
Binghamton 45 21 20 4 0 46 131 145
Cleveland 46 21 21 2 2 46 126 135
Syracuse 47 20 21 3 3 46 156 171
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 47 33 8 4 2 72 165 105
Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134
Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134
Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138
Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152
San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145
Rockford 47 20 24 1 2 43 116 147
Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 42 28 12 1 1 58 148 111
Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118
Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124
Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161
San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124
Bakersfield 44 19 20 4 1 43 131 152
San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 3, Utica 2

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Belleville 5, Laval 4

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 0

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 4

Providence 6, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 2, Hartford 0

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.