All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|46
|26
|11
|4
|5
|61
|134
|123
|Hershey
|48
|28
|15
|2
|3
|61
|137
|124
|Providence
|48
|26
|17
|2
|3
|57
|151
|128
|WB/Scranton
|47
|23
|16
|3
|5
|54
|129
|143
|Springfield
|48
|26
|20
|2
|0
|54
|153
|138
|Charlotte
|45
|25
|17
|3
|0
|53
|148
|128
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|19
|22
|1
|5
|44
|112
|130
|Bridgeport
|47
|16
|26
|4
|1
|37
|102
|153
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|47
|29
|14
|3
|1
|62
|174
|143
|Rochester
|45
|26
|13
|2
|4
|58
|137
|118
|Utica
|48
|26
|18
|2
|2
|56
|167
|149
|Laval
|47
|22
|19
|4
|2
|50
|137
|144
|Toronto
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|150
|148
|Binghamton
|45
|21
|20
|4
|0
|46
|131
|145
|Cleveland
|46
|21
|21
|2
|2
|46
|126
|135
|Syracuse
|47
|20
|21
|3
|3
|46
|156
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|8
|4
|2
|72
|165
|105
|Iowa
|47
|27
|14
|3
|3
|60
|145
|134
|Chicago
|47
|22
|20
|3
|2
|49
|119
|134
|Texas
|45
|21
|20
|2
|2
|46
|129
|138
|Grand Rapids
|47
|20
|21
|2
|4
|46
|132
|152
|San Antonio
|45
|16
|18
|6
|5
|43
|127
|145
|Rockford
|47
|20
|24
|1
|2
|43
|116
|147
|Manitoba
|48
|21
|27
|0
|0
|42
|129
|151
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|42
|28
|12
|1
|1
|58
|148
|111
|Stockton
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|154
|118
|Colorado
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|138
|124
|Ontario
|45
|22
|18
|4
|1
|49
|121
|161
|San Diego
|41
|19
|16
|4
|2
|44
|134
|124
|Bakersfield
|44
|19
|20
|4
|1
|43
|131
|152
|San Jose
|40
|14
|23
|1
|2
|31
|127
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 3, Utica 2
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Belleville 5, Laval 4
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 0
Milwaukee 7, Rockford 1
Ontario 5, San Diego 4
Providence 6, Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Springfield 2, Hartford 0
Chicago 5, Manitoba 2
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1
Colorado 3, Tucson 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.