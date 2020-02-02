  1. Home
  2. World

English Standings

By  Associated Press
2020/02/02 23:02
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60 15 73
Man City 24 16 3 5 65 27 51
Leicester 25 15 4 6 54 26 49
Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43 34 41
Sheffield United 25 9 9 7 26 23 36
Man United 25 9 8 8 36 29 35
Wolverhampton 25 8 11 6 35 32 35
Tottenham 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
Everton 25 9 6 10 31 37 33
Newcastle 25 8 7 10 24 36 31
Southampton 25 9 4 12 31 46 31
Arsenal 24 6 12 6 32 34 30
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 22 29 30
Burnley 24 9 3 12 28 38 30
Brighton 25 6 8 11 30 37 26
Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 25 38 26
Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32 47 25
West Ham 25 6 6 13 30 43 24
Watford 25 5 8 12 23 39 23
Norwich 25 4 6 15 24 47 18

___

Wednesday, Jan. 29

West Ham 0, Liverpool 2

Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester 2, Chelsea 2

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 0, Norwich 0

Watford 2, Everton 3

West Ham 3, Brighton 3

Man United 0, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burnley (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1400 GMT

Tottenham (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 8

Everton (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1230 GMT

Brighton (England) vs. Watford (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sheffield United (England) vs. Bournemouth (England), 1400 GMT

Man City (England) vs. West Ham (England), 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
West Brom 30 15 11 4 53 33 56
Leeds 30 16 7 7 46 27 55
Fulham 30 15 7 8 45 32 52
Nottingham Forest 30 14 9 7 41 30 51
Brentford 30 15 5 10 49 23 50
Bristol City 30 14 8 8 44 40 50
Preston 30 13 8 9 43 35 47
Swansea 30 12 10 8 35 34 46
Millwall 30 11 12 7 38 35 45
Blackburn 30 12 8 10 43 37 44
Sheffield Wednesday 30 12 7 11 40 33 43
Cardiff 30 10 13 7 42 43 43
Derby 30 10 10 10 35 39 40
Hull 30 11 6 13 42 43 39
Reading 30 10 8 12 36 34 38
QPR 30 11 5 14 47 54 38
Birmingham 30 10 7 13 37 47 37
Middlesbrough 30 8 12 10 30 37 36
Charlton 30 8 9 13 39 42 33
Huddersfield 30 8 8 14 35 48 32
Stoke 30 9 4 17 36 46 31
Wigan 30 7 8 15 28 44 29
Barnsley 30 5 9 16 36 56 24
Luton Town 30 7 3 20 37 65 24

___

Saturday, Jan. 25

Blackburn vs. QPR ppd.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest ppd.

Cardiff vs. West Brom ppd.

Hull vs. Huddersfield ppd.

Leeds vs. Millwall ppd.

Luton Town vs. Derby ppd.

Reading vs. Bristol City ppd.

Stoke 2, Swansea 0

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Blackburn 2, QPR 1

Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Cardiff 2, West Brom 1

Hull 1, Huddersfield 2

Leeds 3, Millwall 2

Luton Town 3, Derby 2

Wigan 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Reading 0, Bristol City 1

Friday, Jan. 31

Cardiff 1, Reading 1

Derby 4, Stoke 0

Saturday, Feb. 1

Hull 1, Brentford 5

Birmingham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Charlton 2, Barnsley 1

Fulham 3, Huddersfield 2

Leeds 0, Wigan 1

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 1

Preston 1, Swansea 1

QPR 0, Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Millwall 0

West Brom 2, Luton Town 0

Friday, Feb. 7

Bristol City (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 8

Wigan (England) vs. Preston (England), 1230 GMT

Barnsley (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1330 GMT

Blackburn (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT

Brentford (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT

Huddersfield (England) vs. QPR (England), 1500 GMT

Luton Town (England) vs. Cardiff (England), 1500 GMT

Reading (England) vs. Hull (England), 1500 GMT

Stoke (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1500 GMT

Swansea (England) vs. Derby (England), 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Leeds (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 9

Millwall (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1330 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Barnsley (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1945 GMT

Blackburn (England) vs. Hull (England), 1945 GMT

Brentford (England) vs. Leeds (England), 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1945 GMT

Swansea (England) vs. QPR (England), 1945 GMT

Wigan (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Bristol City (England) vs. Derby (England), 1945 GMT

Huddersfield (England) vs. Cardiff (England), 1945 GMT

Luton Town (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1945 GMT

Millwall (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1945 GMT

Reading (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT

Stoke (England) vs. Preston (England), 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 29 16 5 8 53 30 53
Wycombe 29 14 8 7 36 34 50
Peterborough 30 14 7 9 56 37 49
Ipswich 29 13 9 7 41 29 48
Coventry 27 12 12 3 38 27 48
Portsmouth 27 13 8 6 41 29 47
Sunderland 28 12 9 7 37 26 45
Oxford United 27 12 8 7 45 27 44
Fleetwood Town 27 11 9 7 41 33 42
Doncaster 27 11 8 8 40 27 41
Burton Albion 28 11 8 9 39 36 41
Gillingham 28 9 12 7 33 27 39
Bristol Rovers 28 10 8 10 32 38 38
Lincoln 30 11 4 15 37 38 37
Blackpool 27 8 10 9 34 33 34
Shrewsbury 27 8 10 9 24 31 34
Accrington Stanley 29 8 9 12 39 43 33
Rochdale 29 9 5 15 34 47 32
Milton Keynes Dons 29 9 4 16 31 40 31
AFC Wimbledon 28 7 7 14 34 42 28
Tranmere 27 5 7 15 28 48 22
Southend 28 3 7 18 32 70 16
Bolton 26 5 8 13 22 55 11

___

Saturday, Jan. 25

Blackpool vs. Tranmere ppd.

Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Coventry vs. Wycombe ppd.

Ipswich 1, Lincoln 0

Peterborough 2, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.

Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2

Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough 2

Doncaster 3, Southend 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry 0

Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Rochdale 1

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Bolton 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Wycombe 2, Blackpool 1

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Tranmere 0, Sunderland 1

Saturday, Feb. 1

Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Bolton 2, Tranmere 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Coventry 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Doncaster 1

Ipswich 1, Peterborough 4

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 2, Blackpool 1

Portsmouth 2, Sunderland 0

Rochdale 1, Shrewsbury 0

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 2

Southend 2, Lincoln 1

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tranmere (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 7

Lincoln (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT

Blackpool (England) vs. Southend (England), 1500 GMT

Burton Albion (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT

Coventry (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1500 GMT

Doncaster (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1500 GMT

Peterborough (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1500 GMT

Sunderland (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1500 GMT

Tranmere (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1500 GMT

Wycombe (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 11

AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT

Blackpool (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1945 GMT

Burton Albion (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1945 GMT

Coventry (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1945 GMT

Doncaster (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1945 GMT

Lincoln (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1945 GMT

Peterborough (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1945 GMT

Sunderland (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1945 GMT

Tranmere (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1945 GMT

Wycombe (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 31 18 5 8 55 35 59
Crewe 30 16 7 7 55 36 55
Plymouth 29 16 6 7 48 30 54
Exeter 30 15 9 6 40 32 54
Northampton 30 15 7 8 45 31 52
Colchester 31 12 13 6 42 28 49
Cheltenham 29 12 12 5 44 24 48
Bradford 31 12 11 8 36 31 47
Forest Green 31 12 9 10 37 33 45
Port Vale 31 11 12 8 39 38 45
Salford 31 10 10 11 41 41 40
Newport County 28 10 9 9 27 25 39
Crawley Town 31 9 12 10 44 44 39
Oldham 31 8 12 11 34 44 36
Walsall 31 10 6 15 30 43 36
Cambridge United 31 9 8 14 33 43 35
Grimsby Town 29 8 10 11 32 36 34
Leyton Orient 31 8 10 13 39 48 34
Scunthorpe 31 8 9 14 40 48 33
Carlisle 30 8 9 13 32 48 33
Mansfield Town 31 7 10 14 43 50 31
Macclesfield 30 7 13 10 28 33 28
Morecambe 31 6 8 17 28 53 26
Stevenage 31 3 13 15 21 39 22

___

Saturday, Jan. 25

Carlisle 2, Walsall 1

Cheltenham vs. Northampton ppd.

Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Exeter 0, Colchester 0

Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1

Macclesfield 2, Forest Green 1

Mansfield Town 3, Bradford 0

Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1

Salford 1, Oldham 1

Scunthorpe 2, Crewe 2

Stevenage 1, Plymouth 2

Swindon 3, Port Vale 0