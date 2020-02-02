|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|25
|24
|1
|0
|60
|15
|73
|Man City
|24
|16
|3
|5
|65
|27
|51
|Leicester
|25
|15
|4
|6
|54
|26
|49
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|5
|8
|43
|34
|41
|Sheffield United
|25
|9
|9
|7
|26
|23
|36
|Man United
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36
|29
|35
|Wolverhampton
|25
|8
|11
|6
|35
|32
|35
|Tottenham
|24
|9
|7
|8
|38
|32
|34
|Everton
|25
|9
|6
|10
|31
|37
|33
|Newcastle
|25
|8
|7
|10
|24
|36
|31
|Southampton
|25
|9
|4
|12
|31
|46
|31
|Arsenal
|24
|6
|12
|6
|32
|34
|30
|Crystal Palace
|25
|7
|9
|9
|22
|29
|30
|Burnley
|24
|9
|3
|12
|28
|38
|30
|Brighton
|25
|6
|8
|11
|30
|37
|26
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|5
|13
|25
|38
|26
|Aston Villa
|25
|7
|4
|14
|32
|47
|25
|West Ham
|25
|6
|6
|13
|30
|43
|24
|Watford
|25
|5
|8
|12
|23
|39
|23
|Norwich
|25
|4
|6
|15
|24
|47
|18
___
West Ham 0, Liverpool 2
Leicester 2, Chelsea 2
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 0, Norwich 0
Watford 2, Everton 3
West Ham 3, Brighton 3
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 0
Burnley (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1400 GMT
Tottenham (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT
Everton (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1230 GMT
Brighton (England) vs. Watford (England), 1730 GMT
Sheffield United (England) vs. Bournemouth (England), 1400 GMT
Man City (England) vs. West Ham (England), 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|30
|15
|11
|4
|53
|33
|56
|Leeds
|30
|16
|7
|7
|46
|27
|55
|Fulham
|30
|15
|7
|8
|45
|32
|52
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|14
|9
|7
|41
|30
|51
|Brentford
|30
|15
|5
|10
|49
|23
|50
|Bristol City
|30
|14
|8
|8
|44
|40
|50
|Preston
|30
|13
|8
|9
|43
|35
|47
|Swansea
|30
|12
|10
|8
|35
|34
|46
|Millwall
|30
|11
|12
|7
|38
|35
|45
|Blackburn
|30
|12
|8
|10
|43
|37
|44
|Sheffield Wednesday
|30
|12
|7
|11
|40
|33
|43
|Cardiff
|30
|10
|13
|7
|42
|43
|43
|Derby
|30
|10
|10
|10
|35
|39
|40
|Hull
|30
|11
|6
|13
|42
|43
|39
|Reading
|30
|10
|8
|12
|36
|34
|38
|QPR
|30
|11
|5
|14
|47
|54
|38
|Birmingham
|30
|10
|7
|13
|37
|47
|37
|Middlesbrough
|30
|8
|12
|10
|30
|37
|36
|Charlton
|30
|8
|9
|13
|39
|42
|33
|Huddersfield
|30
|8
|8
|14
|35
|48
|32
|Stoke
|30
|9
|4
|17
|36
|46
|31
|Wigan
|30
|7
|8
|15
|28
|44
|29
|Barnsley
|30
|5
|9
|16
|36
|56
|24
|Luton Town
|30
|7
|3
|20
|37
|65
|24
___
Blackburn vs. QPR ppd.
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest ppd.
Cardiff vs. West Brom ppd.
Hull vs. Huddersfield ppd.
Leeds vs. Millwall ppd.
Luton Town vs. Derby ppd.
Reading vs. Bristol City ppd.
Stoke 2, Swansea 0
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
Blackburn 2, QPR 1
Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Cardiff 2, West Brom 1
Hull 1, Huddersfield 2
Leeds 3, Millwall 2
Luton Town 3, Derby 2
Wigan 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Reading 0, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 1, Reading 1
Derby 4, Stoke 0
Hull 1, Brentford 5
Birmingham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Charlton 2, Barnsley 1
Fulham 3, Huddersfield 2
Leeds 0, Wigan 1
Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Swansea 1
QPR 0, Bristol City 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Millwall 0
West Brom 2, Luton Town 0
Bristol City (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1945 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Preston (England), 1230 GMT
Barnsley (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1330 GMT
Blackburn (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT
Brentford (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT
Huddersfield (England) vs. QPR (England), 1500 GMT
Luton Town (England) vs. Cardiff (England), 1500 GMT
Reading (England) vs. Hull (England), 1500 GMT
Stoke (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1500 GMT
Swansea (England) vs. Derby (England), 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Leeds (England), 1730 GMT
Millwall (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1330 GMT
Barnsley (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1945 GMT
Blackburn (England) vs. Hull (England), 1945 GMT
Brentford (England) vs. Leeds (England), 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1945 GMT
Swansea (England) vs. QPR (England), 1945 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1945 GMT
Bristol City (England) vs. Derby (England), 1945 GMT
Huddersfield (England) vs. Cardiff (England), 1945 GMT
Luton Town (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1945 GMT
Millwall (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1945 GMT
Reading (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT
Stoke (England) vs. Preston (England), 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|29
|16
|5
|8
|53
|30
|53
|Wycombe
|29
|14
|8
|7
|36
|34
|50
|Peterborough
|30
|14
|7
|9
|56
|37
|49
|Ipswich
|29
|13
|9
|7
|41
|29
|48
|Coventry
|27
|12
|12
|3
|38
|27
|48
|Portsmouth
|27
|13
|8
|6
|41
|29
|47
|Sunderland
|28
|12
|9
|7
|37
|26
|45
|Oxford United
|27
|12
|8
|7
|45
|27
|44
|Fleetwood Town
|27
|11
|9
|7
|41
|33
|42
|Doncaster
|27
|11
|8
|8
|40
|27
|41
|Burton Albion
|28
|11
|8
|9
|39
|36
|41
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|12
|7
|33
|27
|39
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|10
|8
|10
|32
|38
|38
|Lincoln
|30
|11
|4
|15
|37
|38
|37
|Blackpool
|27
|8
|10
|9
|34
|33
|34
|Shrewsbury
|27
|8
|10
|9
|24
|31
|34
|Accrington Stanley
|29
|8
|9
|12
|39
|43
|33
|Rochdale
|29
|9
|5
|15
|34
|47
|32
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|9
|4
|16
|31
|40
|31
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|7
|7
|14
|34
|42
|28
|Tranmere
|27
|5
|7
|15
|28
|48
|22
|Southend
|28
|3
|7
|18
|32
|70
|16
|Bolton
|26
|5
|8
|13
|22
|55
|11
___
Blackpool vs. Tranmere ppd.
Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Coventry vs. Wycombe ppd.
Ipswich 1, Lincoln 0
Peterborough 2, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton ppd.
AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough 2
Doncaster 3, Southend 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Rochdale 1
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Bolton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Wycombe 2, Blackpool 1
Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury 0
Tranmere 0, Sunderland 1
Accrington Stanley 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Bolton 2, Tranmere 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Coventry 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Doncaster 1
Ipswich 1, Peterborough 4
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 2, Blackpool 1
Portsmouth 2, Sunderland 0
Rochdale 1, Shrewsbury 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 2
Southend 2, Lincoln 1
Tranmere (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT
Lincoln (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT
Blackpool (England) vs. Southend (England), 1500 GMT
Burton Albion (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT
Coventry (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1500 GMT
Doncaster (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1500 GMT
Peterborough (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1500 GMT
Sunderland (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1500 GMT
Tranmere (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1500 GMT
Wycombe (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT
Blackpool (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1945 GMT
Burton Albion (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1945 GMT
Coventry (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1945 GMT
Doncaster (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1945 GMT
Lincoln (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1945 GMT
Peterborough (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1945 GMT
Sunderland (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1945 GMT
Tranmere (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1945 GMT
Wycombe (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|31
|18
|5
|8
|55
|35
|59
|Crewe
|30
|16
|7
|7
|55
|36
|55
|Plymouth
|29
|16
|6
|7
|48
|30
|54
|Exeter
|30
|15
|9
|6
|40
|32
|54
|Northampton
|30
|15
|7
|8
|45
|31
|52
|Colchester
|31
|12
|13
|6
|42
|28
|49
|Cheltenham
|29
|12
|12
|5
|44
|24
|48
|Bradford
|31
|12
|11
|8
|36
|31
|47
|Forest Green
|31
|12
|9
|10
|37
|33
|45
|Port Vale
|31
|11
|12
|8
|39
|38
|45
|Salford
|31
|10
|10
|11
|41
|41
|40
|Newport County
|28
|10
|9
|9
|27
|25
|39
|Crawley Town
|31
|9
|12
|10
|44
|44
|39
|Oldham
|31
|8
|12
|11
|34
|44
|36
|Walsall
|31
|10
|6
|15
|30
|43
|36
|Cambridge United
|31
|9
|8
|14
|33
|43
|35
|Grimsby Town
|29
|8
|10
|11
|32
|36
|34
|Leyton Orient
|31
|8
|10
|13
|39
|48
|34
|Scunthorpe
|31
|8
|9
|14
|40
|48
|33
|Carlisle
|30
|8
|9
|13
|32
|48
|33
|Mansfield Town
|31
|7
|10
|14
|43
|50
|31
|Macclesfield
|30
|7
|13
|10
|28
|33
|28
|Morecambe
|31
|6
|8
|17
|28
|53
|26
|Stevenage
|31
|3
|13
|15
|21
|39
|22
___
Carlisle 2, Walsall 1
Cheltenham vs. Northampton ppd.
Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Exeter 0, Colchester 0
Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1
Macclesfield 2, Forest Green 1
Mansfield Town 3, Bradford 0
Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1
Salford 1, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 2, Crewe 2
Stevenage 1, Plymouth 2
Swindon 3, Port Vale 0