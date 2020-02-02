TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Celebrity chef Jimmy Chang (張振民) died on Sunday (Feb. 2), Chang’s friends confirmed to CNA.

However, there were conflicting reports about what caused the chef's death. CNA cited friends of the 69-year-old chef as saying that Chang, founder of the French restaurant chain Chez Jimmy, suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and died in hospital after receiving an emergency treatment that lasted for 15 minutes.

Chang’s friends also told the news agency that the chef probably suffered a stroke or myocardial infarction late at night.

Commercial Times reported that Chang, a favorite chef among industrialists and politicians, died of intracranial hemorrhage sustained in a fall. Chinatimes.com reported that Chang died following a fall at home and that the celebrity chef reportedly told his family that he felt uncomfortable in his heart moments before he collapsed.

The medical examiner's office initially determined that Chang died of heart disease, according to Chinatimes.