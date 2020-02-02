People wear face masks as they fill out immigration paperwork at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport as they prepare to board an evacuation flight for ... People wear face masks as they fill out immigration paperwork at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport as they prepare to board an evacuation flight for EU nationals in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, late Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

A maintenance worker wears a face mask as he sweeps snow during a snowfall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus incre... A maintenance worker wears a face mask as he sweeps snow during a snowfall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus increased to 304 on Sunday amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to prepare in the event the disease spreads among their populations as more nations report local infections. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seo... FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea. A scary new virus from China has spread around the world. So has rising anti-Chinese sentiment, calls for a full travel ban on Chinese visitors and indignities for Chinese and other Asians. South Korean websites have been flooded with comments calling on the government to block or expel Chinese and racist remarks about Chinese eating habits and hygiene. (Kim Kyun-hyun/Newsis via AP, File)

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese military medical staff members stand in formation after arriving at Wuhan Tianhe Interna... In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese military medical staff members stand in formation after arriving at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from a new virus outside of China, where authorities delayed the opening of schools in the worst-hit province and tightened quarantine measures in a city that allow only one family member to venture out to buy supplies. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

A military plane that carries French citizens from China sits on the tarmac of a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France. A ... A military plane that carries French citizens from China sits on the tarmac of a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France. A planeload of French citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in southern France, and its passengers are being taken to a Mediterranean vacation resort for 14 days of quarantine.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

French passengers leave in buses a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France after arriving by plane from the virus-hit Chines... French passengers leave in buses a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France after arriving by plane from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. A planeload of French citizens from the virus-hit city of Wuhan has landed in southern France on Friday, and its passengers are being taken to a Mediterranean vacation resort for 14 days of quarantine.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

French passengers leave in buses a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France. A planeload of French citizens from the virus-hi... French passengers leave in buses a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France. A planeload of French citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in southern France, and its passengers are being taken to a Mediterranean vacation resort for 14 days of quarantine.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The plane carrying European passengers escaping Wuhan prepares to land at the military air base in Istres, southern France, Friday Jan.31, 2020. The p... The plane carrying European passengers escaping Wuhan prepares to land at the military air base in Istres, southern France, Friday Jan.31, 2020. The passengers will be kept in quarantine for 14 days and will be put up at a southern vacation resort of Carry-le-Rouet. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A second French-chartered plane carrying 300 evacuees from China was flying to France on Sunday as more foreigners fled China's rapidly developing virus.

The A380 is expected to land at the military base of Istres in the southern French region of Bouches-du-Rhone. A first plane landed Friday near Marseille.

Officials said none of the passengers on this plane from the central Chinese city of Wuhan had symptoms of coronavirus on leaving China. They include French, Belgians, Dutch, Danes, Czechs, Slovaks and some citizens of African countries.

Authorities said the plane would drop off most of its passengers at Istres before leaving for Belgium with several dozen people from northern Europe. Authorities haven't said if the travelers arriving at Istres will be put into quarantine.

Of the 180 French people flown back from Wuhan on Friday, one showed symptoms of being infected with the virus and was sent to a Marseille hospital for testing, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

The other passengers were being quarantined for 14 days at a large, isolated Mediterranean resort not far from Marseille near Carry-le-Rouet.

Europe so far has 23 people infected with the virus that emerged from Wuhan: Germany with eight, all tied to the same auto parts factory; France with six; Russia, Italy and the U.K with two each and Finland, Sweden and Spain each with one.

The death toll from the virus in China climbed Sunday to 304 and the number of infections rose to 14,380. In addition, the Philippines on Sunday reported the first virus death outside of China.

On Saturday night, a Turkish military transport plane carrying 42 people arrived in Ankara from Wutan. The 32 Turkish, six Azerbaijani, three Georgian nationals and an Albanian will remain under observation in hospital for 14 days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Twenty Turkish personnel who participated in the evacuation will also be kept in quarantine.