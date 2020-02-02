Fiji men, New Zealand women win Sydney Sevens

SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic champion Fiji edged South Africa 12-10 in a final played in testing conditions Sunday to win the Sydney leg of the Rugby Sevens World Series.

Napolioni Bolaca scored two tries in the final as Fiji won for the first time in four rounds of the World Series this season.

Thunderstorms, including lightning and torrential rain, delayed the men's and women's finals and both titles went to teams who were able to minimize errors in wet and slippery conditions.

New Zealand beat Canada 33-7 in the women's final to extend its lead atop the World Series standings.

The New Zealand men, who won the last leg of the series in Hamilton, also stayed top of the standings after beating Australia 24-7 in a playoff for fifth. South Africa stayed in second after winning the opening round of the series and finishing runner-up in Cape Town and Sydney.

Fiji moved up to fifth place overall with its first win in the Sydney tournament.

"Before we came onto the field I told my team first and foremost to come out here and enjoy themselves and let's do the job," Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi said. "We were able to deliver it and I want to thank the guys for the great effort today."

Fiji took a major step towards the title when it beat New Zealand 24-6 in pool play to finish at the top of its group. It beat England 17-14 in a tight semifinal to set up a clash with unbeaten South Africa.

The Blitz Boks beat France, Argentina and Samoa in a tough pool then beat the United States 19-12 in another close semifinal.

The United States beat England 17-10 in the playoff for third place.

New Zealand was always dominant in the women's competition, beating Japan, Russia and England in pool matches.

It beat France 24-7 in the semifinals and outclassed Canada in the final, scoring five tries to one in wet and slippery conditions.

"Canada is such a tough team," said Tyla Nathan-Wong, who was Player of the Final. "Whenever we play them we know they're going to bring it and they're so physical as well.

"But I knew our girls, if we just stuck together, played to our game plan and kept possession that's what it's all about. If you've got the ball you can score."

Australia beat France 12-10 to take third place.

___

