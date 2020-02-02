In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunak'' march along a path as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, norther...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunak'' march along a path as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, northern Spain. In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps and sling cowbells across their lower backs as they parade to herald the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, sheepskins, a conical caps with ribbons and cowbells, elements used by "Joaldunak", are seen on a bench ahead of ...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a ''Joaldunak'' prepares ahead of a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Zubieta, northern Spain. In one of ...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' wear cowbells hung across their lower back before taking part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees ...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, a ''Joaldunak'' is helped to adjust his cowbells before taking part in the Traditional Carnival, in the small Pyr...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, a ''Joaldunak'' walks to take part in the Traditional Carnival, in the small Pyrenee village of Ituren, northern ...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' gather in the street before taking part in the Carnival, in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, ...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a group of ''Joaldunak'' march along the road as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenee village of Zub...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a group of ''Joaldunak'' march along the road as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Zu...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' walk a log the road as they take part in the Carnival, in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, no...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a group of ''Joaldunak'' march along the road as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenee village of Itu...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, residents look from a window as ''Joaldunaks'' march along the street taking part in a Carnival in the small Pyre...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' Mikele, Maritxu, Olaia and Anne, from right to left, pose for a photo ahead of a Carnival in the s...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' Mikele, Maritxu, Olaia and Anne, from right to left, pose for a photo ahead of a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Zubieta, northern Spain. In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps and sling cowbells across their lower backs as they parade to herald the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' have a lunch in a restaurant during a Carnival in the small Pyrenee village of Ituren, northern Sp...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, "Joaldunak" Juan Jose Arregi, 51, poses for a photo as he takes part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village ...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, "Joaldunaks'' drink together as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, northern Sp...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, "Joaldunaks" march along the street as they take part in a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, nort...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, Maria Larretxea, 34, a female 'Joaldunak'' poses for a photo before taking part in a Carnival in the small Pyrene...
In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' use a small truck to go to the next village while taking part in the Carnival in the small Pyrenee...
In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps, sling cowbells across their backs and parade through two Spanish towns.
The groups, named “Joaldunak,” after the Basque-language word for cowbells, march through the northern towns of Ituren and Zubieta to herald the advent of spring.
The annual procession stems from ceremonies held to ward off evil spirits and bless the harvests to come. The celebration, traditionally held at the end of January, is believed to date from before Roman times.
The participants march along roads and mountain paths between the two towns, jingling their bells.