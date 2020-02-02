In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' use a small truck to go to the next village while taking part in the Carnival in the small Pyrenee... In this Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 photo, ''Joaldunaks'' use a small truck to go to the next village while taking part in the Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Ituren, northern Spain. In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps and sling cowbells across their lower backs as they parade to herald the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)