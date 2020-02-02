TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Refusing to risk the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) spreading on school campuses, Taiwanese officials announced Sunday (Feb. 2) that all primary and secondary schools will extend their winter break to Feb. 25.

According to CNA, representatives of Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) met with medical experts on Sunday to determine whether the government should postpone the back-to-school day, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 15. During a press conference immediately following the meeting, the CDC issued the recommendation that schools postpone classes to prevent students from contracting the Wuhan virus.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) affirmed the CDC's suggestion and announced that all primary and secondary schools in the country will extend their winter break and push the first day of spring semester back to Feb. 25. He explained that the missed classes will be made up at the end of the semester, making the first day of summer vacation July 15, reported UDN.

Pan added that major national exams, such as the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students and the College Entrance Examination, will proceed as scheduled but that their scope might differ due to all the missed classes. He pointed out that parents with children 12 and under can apply for special leave and that companies ought not to penalize them for absences nor deduct their attendance bonus.



Taiwan officials announce extension of winter break. (CNA photo)