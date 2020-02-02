Taiwanese citizens to be placed under quarantine upon return from Wuhan. Taiwanese citizens to be placed under quarantine upon return from Wuhan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Taiwanese government's confirmation of the evacuation of approximately 400 Taiwanese businessmen from the Chinese city of Wuhan, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Sunday (Feb. 2) that military camps and unoccupied government dormitories will serve as quarantine zones for the returning citizens.

With many countries, including the U.S. and Japan, evacuating their citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak closed off by the Chinese government, 476 Taiwanese businessmen still remain in the city. Despite pleas from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council's (MAC) to evacuate citizens via charter jets since Wednesday (Jan. 29), China did not provide a definitive response until Sunday morning.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the evacuation process is expected to take one to two days and that the Taiwanese business owner diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will stay in Wuhan for treatment. Regarding the public’s concern that the evacuation would speed up the spread of the virus, Chuang said that all Taiwanese citizens in Wuhan will be placed under quarantine upon their entry into the country.

Chuang said that the government plans to utilize spare military camps and government dormitories as quarantine zones and equally distribute the returning individuals throughout the country. He pointed out that the locations of these facilities will remain undisclosed to keep nearby residents from becoming alarmed, reported CNA.

According to the CDC, the authorities have yet to decide the most efficient way to transport the citizens from the airport to their quarantine zones. However, it emphasized that the health of those being isolated will be closely monitored by medical professionals and that food and other basic necessities will also be provided.