LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Miller made 46 saves and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Saturday night.

It is the 42nd time in Miller's 17-year career that he has made over 40 saves in a game, but only the 19th in which his team has won in regulation. It is also the second-most saves he has made in a regulation victory.

The only goal Miller allowed came with 2:39 remaining in the second when Tyler Toffoli's slap shot from the right circle on the power play trickled under his legs.

Max Jones, Derek Grant, Jacob Larsson scored for the Ducks, who have won four of six.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for Los Angeles, which has dropped nine of its last 11.

Jones got his first point in seven games when he chipped a backhand into the net after receiving pass from Sam Steel.

Anaheim extended its lead to 3-0 with a pair of goals four minutes apart in the second. Grant scored his 11th of the season when he redirected Cam Fowler's shot from the point at 2:33. Larsson then picked up his second goal on a slap shot from near the blue line.

NOTES: Los Angeles is 11 of 25 on the power play since Dec. 31. It's 44% conversion rate since then leads the league. It is the third straight game the Kings have scored on the power play, marking the first time that has happened since last January. ... C Anze Kopitar has four assists in the past three games. ... The Kings remain the only team in the league who haven't won this season when trailing after the first period (0-20-1). ... Anaheim LW Rickard Rakell, who had the second assist on Larsson's goal, has a goal and two assists in the past two games.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: At Ottawa on Tuesday. The game against the Senators starts a four-game East swing.

Los Angeles: Begins a four-game trip against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

