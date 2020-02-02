GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Belgium veteran Dries Devenyns out-finished Russia's Pavel Sivakov Sunday to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road cycle race Sunday, upstaging the star sprinters local favorites.

The 38-year-old riding for the Deceuninck-Quickstep team, finished stronger than Sivakov in a two-man sprint to take out the 171 kilometer (106 mile) race. He was fourth in the race in 2018 and last month finished 10th in the Tour Down Under, the first event of the UCI World Tour.

France-based Sivakov, a fast-rising star of road racing, won the Young Rider classification in this year's Tour Down Under and was ninth overall in last year's Giro D'Italia.

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan started as race favorite but was not able to stay with a six-man leading group after four climbs up Challambra Hill. He was dropped when compatriot Simon Yates exerted pressure on the final climb.

Devenyns set out Sunday to work for the Deceuninck-Quickstep sprinter Sam Bennett or Ireland after previously working for Italian sprinter Elia Viviani.

This year, as the sprinters fell away, Devenyns took his chance.

"I like this race a lot," Devenyns said. "Each time I'm here I make a good effort.

"When we were in a group it didn't feel like Sam and my teammates were coming back so I got involved for the victory and I'm happy to sprint for it and take it."

