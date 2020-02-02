TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (2019 nCoV) claimed the life of a Chinese man in the Philippines on Saturday (Feb. 1), marking the first death to have been caused by the rapidly spreading virus outside of China, according to the World Health Organization.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said the 44-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from the now locked-down Hubei Province city of Wuhan, arrived in the country together via Hong Kong on Jan. 21.

The woman was admitted to Manila's San Larazo Hospital on Jan. 25 after experiencing a mild cough, but health authorities said she remained asymptomatic. Her male companion was also quarantined at the facility. Howevr, he soon developed "severe pneumonia due to viral and bacterial infections," said the DOH.

Although the condition of the male patient had been reportedly stabilizing, he suddenly took a turn for the worse on Friday (Jan. 31) and died the next day.