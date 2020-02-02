TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Saturday (Feb. 1) that the conditions of the country's 10 confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) patients have improved after carefully treatment by medical staff.

During a press conference Saturday evening (Feb. 1), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that there have been a total of 964 potential Wuhan virus cases reported in Taiwan, but so far only 10 have been confirmed. He added that 492 Taiwanese citizens are currently still under home quarantine since they have had close contact with the confirmed patients.

Chen told the media that all of the confirmed cases are in good condition and that eight of them no longer display symptoms of 2019-nCoV. He also pointed out that one of the coronavirus patients has passed the screening test twice and could be discharged from the hospital as soon as next week, reported CNA.

The health minister said that a vaccine for the coronavirus is still being developed and that the main treatment right now is supportive care. He emphasized once again that citizens should wash their hands with soap and wear masks in crowded places, including hospitals, schools, offices, and public transportation, reported ETtoday.