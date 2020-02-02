PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Travon Bunch hit a layup to tie the game and Terreon Randolph and Ivy Smith Jr. each hit a free throw to give Grambling a 49-47 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Marquell Carter hit a 3 with 3:29 left to give the Golden Lions their final lead of the game and Grambling held them scoreless the rest of the way to earn the win.

Bunch scored 13 points off the bench to lead Grambling (10-11, 4-4), which hit just 15 of 41 shots from the field but was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Smith added 10 points. Randolph's late free throw was his only point of the game.

Marcus Wallace paced Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-6) with 14 points as the Golden Lions shot 17 of 49 from the field and 7 of 20 from long range. Terrance Banyard contributed 12 points.

Grambling plays at Mississippi Valley State Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Jackson State Monday.