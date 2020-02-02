  1. Home
  2. World

Recurrence of bird flu kills 17,000 chickens in China

Highly deadly H5N1 flu reported in China’s Hunan, adding concerns amid coronavirus outbreak

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/02 12:24
Large number of poultry culled as result of bird flu outbreak. (Pixabay photo)

Large number of poultry culled as result of bird flu outbreak. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu has been reported in the Chinese province of Hunan, which lies to the south of Hubei Province, where the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) originated.

While the world continues its attempt to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, a recurrence of bird flu has killed more than 4,500 chickens on a Hunan farm, said the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Saturday (Feb. 1). The Chinese authorities said that they have culled 17,828 poultry as a result of the H5N1 outbreak.

The H5N1 is extremely deadly to birds, but so far no human cases have been reported. Despite its inability to spread between humans, the avian flu can still be transmitted to people in a contaminated environment and has proven to be highly fatal to those who contract it, according to the World Health Organization.

Coming at a sensitive time, the bird flu outbreak follows 305 confirmed coronavirus deaths in China. However, China is not the only country affected by the bird flu this winter, as European countries, including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and the Czech Republic, all identified cases of the H5N8 avian flu in January, reported ETtoday.
avian flu
bird flu
H5N1
Hunan Province
Hubei
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Bats likely to be ultimate source of novel coronavirus: Wuhan experts
Bats likely to be ultimate source of novel coronavirus: Wuhan experts
2020/02/01 19:53
Coronavirus Live Update
Coronavirus Live Update
2020/02/01 19:27
Vietnam, Italy reject flights from Taiwan due to virus scare
Vietnam, Italy reject flights from Taiwan due to virus scare
2020/02/01 18:49
Hun Sen stays loyal to China over coronavirus epidemic
Hun Sen stays loyal to China over coronavirus epidemic
2020/02/01 16:20
Taiwan to spend NT$200 million and ramp up mask production to 10 million a day
Taiwan to spend NT$200 million and ramp up mask production to 10 million a day
2020/02/01 12:13