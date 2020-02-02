Butler, Herro lead Heat past Magic, 102-89

Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) looks to shoot against Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard, left, during the second half of an NBA basket... Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) looks to shoot against Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, shoots as he gets around Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, S... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, shoots as he gets around Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) is called for a foul as he tries to stop Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, right, from making a shot during the ... Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) is called for a foul as he tries to stop Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, right, from making a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) tries to get around Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, left, and guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half ... Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) tries to get around Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, left, and guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, top right, goes after the ball against Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams, bottom, during the first half of an ... Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, top right, goes after the ball against Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and rookie Tyler Herro came off the bench with 23 on Saturday night to lead the Miami Heat to a 102-89 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Meyers Leonard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat before going to the bench with five fouls with 5:49 left in the game. Herro and Leonard combined for 10-of-19 shooting from 3-point range.

Aaron Gordon scored 24 for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and nine rebounds.

Miami led 57-49 at halftime despite a big first half by Gordon, who was 4 of 6 on 3s and scored 16 points.

Herro, bumped out of the starting lineup by the return of fellow rookie Kendrick Nunn, hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Leonard stretched Miami's lead to double digits early in the second half, and the Heat led 73-60 when Butler converted a three-point play late in the third quarter.

After the Magic closed the gap to six early in the fourth, Herro hit two more 3-pointers for an 86-74 lead, and the Magic never threatened again.

TIP-INS

Heat: Nunn was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with an Achilles tendon injury. ... F Bam Adebayo, who had 20 points in Monday's victory over the Magic, scored four points Saturday but had 14 rebounds. ... F Justise Winslow missed an 11th straight game with a lower back bruise. ... The Heat lead the all-time intrastate series 67-55.

Magic: The Magic were coming off a four-day break. ... G D.J. Augustin missed a ninth game with a left knee bone irritation.

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at home against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Magic: Play at Charlotte on Monday night.

