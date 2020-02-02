TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 3,000 doctors, nurses, and hospital workers in Hong Kong have voted to strike in an effort to pressure the government into closing its border with China to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

As the death toll from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) rose to 304 in China, members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA), which consists of 18,000 hospital employees, held a meeting Saturday (Feb. 1) to decide whether they would go on strike to protest against the government's decision. According to media reports, 3,123 members voted in favor of the strike, while only 10 people voted against it.

The strike will last for five days and is expected to start Monday (Feb. 3). In a released statement, the hospital union said that workers are "in a panic" because of the risk of infection on the job and that the government should "forbid all travelers from entering Hong Kong via China."

However, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam rejected calls to close the borders, saying doing so "contradicts the World Health Organization's (WHO) suggestion" and that it would "fuel discrimination" against people from China. She urged the Hong Kong medical staff to hold off their plans on the strike and not worsen the situation, reported Reuters.

The HAEA's threatened strike came as countries around the world began imposing new travel restrictions on China to ensure the safety of their own citizens. According to CNA, the strike will be carried out in two phases, and all non-emergent services will be suspended starting Monday.