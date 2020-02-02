EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Canada earned a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Qualifying tournament with a 9-0 group-stage win over Jamaica on Saturday.

Janine Beckie added three goals for eighth-ranked Canada in the win.

Ashley Lawrence, Canada's 2019 Player of the Year, had to be helped off the field at HEB Park in the 69th minute. The extent of her injury is not immediately known.

Mexico, which defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0 earlier in the day, also secured a spot in the semis. The eight-team tournament determines the region's two berths in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Canada will play Mexico in the final group stage match Tuesday. The winner will likely avoid the top-ranked U.S. national team, playing in the other group, in the semifinals.

Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller gave captain Christine Sinclair the day off. In the opening group match against Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sinclair scored two goals to pass retired U.S. star Abby Wambach for the international goals record.

Sinclair has 185 career goals for Canada, most internationally among men or women.

Huitema, who plays for Paris-Saint Germain, had goals in 10th, 55th, 62nd and 81st minutes, as well as stoppage time. Deanne Rose also had a goal for Canada.

Canada has won back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympics.

___

