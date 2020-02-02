WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and No. 1 Baylor set a program record with its 18th win in a row, 68-52 over TCU on Saturday.

Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. He hit two more 3s early in the second half before TCU made a run.

Desmond Bane, the Big 12's second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, scored all 14 of his points after halftime. During a 13-2 run by the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4), Bane scored six in a row before a dunk by PJ Fuller got them within six at 51-45 with 8 1/2 minutes left. That was the closest they would get.

Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was the league's fourth-leading scorer at 15.4 ppg, missed his first six shots and was scoreless before the break. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 79

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corey Kispert's three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he added a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, helping Gonzaga extend its winning streak to 15 games.

Khalil Shabaaz made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game in a furious, back-and-forth finish — and that described most of the second half. Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC), who ran their West Coast Conference regular-season winning streak to 36 games for the longest such unbeaten run in the nation for a conference. USF (16-8, 5-4) had won its last two games.

NO. 3 KANSAS 78, TEXAS TECH 75

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 21 points and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for Kansas.

The Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) led 76-75 with 14 seconds to play before Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws. The Red Raiders were unable to come away with a basket to complete the upset.

TJ Holyfield led Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4) with 19 points.

NO. 5 FLORIDA STATE 74, VIRGINIA TECH 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by shooting 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 27 points to lift Florida State.

Vassell helped the Seminoles (18-3, 8-2) rebound from Tuesday night’s loss at Virginia that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Florida State remained a game out of first place in the ACC standings.

Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies (14-8, 5-6) with 18 points. Virginia Tech lost its third consecutive game.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 77, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points for Louisville.

Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville (19-3, 10-1) led by 17 points late in the first half and responded to an N.C. State (14-8, 5-6) run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points.

C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 5-6).

NO. 7 DAYTON 70, FORDHAM 56

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points, Obi Toppin also had 18 and Dayton got its 16th straight win over the Rams.

The Flyers (20-2, 9-0 Atlantic 10) had little problem extending their streak against the Rams (7-14, 1-8). Dayton hasn't lost to Fordham since Jan. 4, 2005, a 66-56 Rams win at the Rose Hill Gym.

Jalen Cobb had 22 points for Fordham.

CREIGHTON 76, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton defeat Villanova.

Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row while avenging a 64-59 home loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore each had 18 points for Villanova (17-4, 7-2), which had won seven in a row.

XAVIER 74, NO. 10 SETON HALL 62

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Xavier opened a big lead early and ended the Pirates' 10-game winning streak.

Naji Marshall added 19 points and KyKy Tandy had 14 as the Musketeers (14-8, 3-6 Big East) beat the Pirates in every phase of the game.

Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1) with 15 points before having to leave with an injury to his left knee with 6:02 to play.

NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 66, KANSAS STATE 57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to give coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place in Division I.

The Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State.

David Sloan scored 13 points and Xavier Sneed added 11 for Kansas State (9-12, 2-6).

WISCONSIN 64, NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 63

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 15 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 14 and Aleem Ford added 13 to help Wisconsin edge Michigan State.

Wisconsin earned the victory despite missing guard Brad Davison because of a suspension. The Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) also lost Kobe King, the team’s second-leading scorer, when he announced this week that he intended to transfer.

Cassius Winston scored 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), which has lost three of its last four Big Ten road games.

PROVIDENCE 65, NO. 16 BUTLER 61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute for Providence.

The Friars (12-10, 5-4 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating a ranked team for the first time since March 19, 2018. It was also their first road win over a team in the AP Top 25 since Feb. 22, 2017.

Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points and Justin Tucker had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-4). Butler has lost two of its last three home games.

NO. 22 LSU 73, MISSISSIPPI 63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes and LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games.

Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Trnedon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 Southeastern Conference), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.

MICHIGAN 69, NO. 25 RUTGERS 63

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and Michigan won at Madison Square Garden for the 10th straight time.

Jon Teske added 14 points as the Wolverines (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) improved to 12-0 against Rutgers, including a victory in the 1976 Final Four.

Michigan used a 20-5 run over a 10-minute span in the first half to take a 27-17 lead. Montez Mathis hit 3-pointers on back-to back possessions as Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) chipped away, pulling within 37-34 at the break.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25