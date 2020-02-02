BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and Florida Atlantic routed Marshall 91-73 on Saturday.

Richardson Maitre and Cornelius Taylor scored 17 apiece for the Owls (14-9, 6-4 Conference USA), who shot 51% from the field (35 of 69) while holding the Thundering Herd to 37% (25 of 69).

Michael Forrest scored 13 points and Aleksandar Zecevic had 12 with five assists for FAU.

Florida Atlantic scored 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Andrew Taylor hit 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 25 points with three steals for Marshall (10-13, 4-6), which made 10 of 32 3s (33%). Taevion Kinsey scored 16 points and Jarrod West had 13 with four assists.

Florida Atlantic plays Florida International on the road on Wednesday. Marshall takes on Southern Miss at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com