PARIS (AP) — France winger Damian Penaud has been ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England because of a calf injury.

The French Rugby Federation said Penaud, who had been named to start, was replaced by Vincent Rattez, with the uncapped Arthur Vincent called into the reserves on Saturday.

Penaud was injured during France's final training session ahead of Sunday's game at the Stade de France.

