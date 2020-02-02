Newcastle United's Valentino Lazaro, left and Norwich City's Onel Hernandez battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match betwee... Newcastle United's Valentino Lazaro, left and Norwich City's Onel Hernandez battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa, at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Relegation from the English Premier League is looming closer for Norwich after it missed a chance for three valuable points in drawing with Newcastle 0-0 on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki's 11 goals this season have made him a hero of Norwich's struggle against the drop, but the Finn wasted good chances to score in Newcastle.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was on good form to stop a header from Norwich's Sam Byram early on. Pukki had a half-volley saved by Dubravka in the 17th minute and then another shot blocked in the 29th after he initially got through the Newcastle defense.

Pukki again missed a good chance to score with 20 minutes remaining.

At the other end, Norwich keeper Tim Krul kept his old club at bay with a save from Joelinton before Miguel Almiron missed on the rebound.

Norwich has won just one of its last 12 games in the league and is seven points off 17th-placed Aston Villa.

