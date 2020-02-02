Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates after the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield... Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates after the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, at Selhurst Park, in London, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Tess Derry/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A goalkeeping error gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, continuing a surprisingly strong season for the visitor in the English Premier League.

Promoted Sheffield took the lead in the 58th minute when Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita rose to catch the ball at a corner taken by Sheffield's Oliver Norwood. Guaita leaped and caught it comfortably but took the ball over the goal line as he landed.

Sheffield has been a surprise fixture in the top half of the table. The win left Chris Wilder's team five points off the Champions League places and 12 clear of the relegation zone.

London is a particularly happen hunting ground for Sheffield, which has earned at least a draw from five away games in the capital. Saturday marked the debut for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, who became Sheffield's record signing when he moved from Belgian club Genk on Thursday.

Palace had a chance to score when James Tomkins headed wide.

Sheffield was briefly reduced to 10 men with a red card for a messy tackle by Joel Ward but the decision was reduced to a yellow card after the referee viewed a video replay.

