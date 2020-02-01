A worker cleans a window of a jewelry shop as people queue to buy face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus... A worker cleans a window of a jewelry shop as people queue to buy face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A woman purchases a supply of disposable face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least th... A woman purchases a supply of disposable face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in ... People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Orga... A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Healt... Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hospital security wears protective gear at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus co... Hospital security wears protective gear at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus continues to rise as a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A medical staff passes the infectious disease centre at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a... A medical staff passes the infectious disease centre at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus continues to rise as a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Security check a man inside the infectious disease centre at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll f... Security check a man inside the infectious disease centre at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus continues to rise as a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Hospital staff wear face protection at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus contin... Hospital staff wear face protection at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus continues to rise as a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

HONG KONG (AP) — A union for Hong Kong hospital workers said its members will go on strike Monday to press a demand for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to reject all travelers from the mainland in an effort to stem the spread of a new viral disease.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, one of several groups that represent hospital employees, said Saturday more than 9,000 of its members signed a pledge to join the five-day strike.

The announcement followed decisions by the United States, Japan, Australia and other governments to block or limit entry to travelers who have been to China in the past two weeks, which scientists say is the virus's maximum incubation period.

A union statement demanded Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government “forbid all travelers from entering Hong Kong via China,” stop non-emergency medical services and ensure hospital workers have enough masks and other supplies.

The government has suspended rail connections with the mainland but Lam has argued against blocking all travel.

Hong Kong’s health care resources “will soon be completely depleted, as an endless stream of non-Hong Kong residents continues to come into the city, seeking for medical care,” a union statement said.

The union “refuses to believe that any of the so-called disease prevention and control measures implemented could be truly effective when there is not a complete restriction of suspected cases entering Hong Kong via mainland China,” it said.