AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/02/01 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 45 26 10 4 5 61 134 121
Hershey 47 28 14 2 3 61 137 121
Providence 47 25 17 2 3 55 145 126
WB/Scranton 46 23 16 3 4 53 127 140
Springfield 47 25 20 2 0 52 151 138
Charlotte 44 24 17 3 0 51 144 125
Lehigh Valley 46 18 22 1 5 42 109 130
Bridgeport 46 15 26 4 1 35 99 151
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 46 28 14 3 1 60 169 139
Rochester 44 25 13 2 4 56 134 116
Utica 47 26 17 2 2 56 165 146
Toronto 44 22 17 3 2 49 147 144
Laval 46 22 19 3 2 49 133 139
Binghamton 44 21 19 4 0 46 129 142
Syracuse 46 20 20 3 3 46 154 165
Cleveland 45 20 21 2 2 44 123 133
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 46 32 8 4 2 70 158 104
Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134
Chicago 46 21 20 3 2 47 114 132
Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138
Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152
San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145
Rockford 46 20 23 1 2 43 115 140
Manitoba 47 21 26 0 0 42 127 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 41 28 12 1 0 57 146 108
Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117
Colorado 41 23 14 3 1 50 135 122
Ontario 44 21 18 4 1 47 116 157
San Diego 40 19 16 3 2 43 130 119
Bakersfield 43 19 19 4 1 43 130 148
San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 6, Charlotte 2

Utica 3, Cleveland 0

Binghamton 3, Providence 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Hartford 6, Springfield 3

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.