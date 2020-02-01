NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 52 35 12 5 75 190 154 Boston 52 30 10 12 72 171 136 Pittsburgh 51 32 14 5 69 172 139 Tampa Bay 51 31 15 5 67 185 145 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170 Carolina 51 29 19 3 61 162 136 Philadelphia 51 27 17 7 61 161 154 Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162 N.Y. Rangers 49 24 21 4 52 162 161 Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160 Ottawa 51 18 24 9 45 141 174 New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182 Detroit 52 12 36 4 28 111 203

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 52 31 13 8 70 166 145 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127 Edmonton 51 27 18 6 60 162 159 Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155 Vegas 53 26 20 7 59 165 162 Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145 Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 52 25 23 4 54 153 162 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174 Anaheim 51 20 26 5 45 131 160 Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Ottawa 3

Vegas 4, Carolina 3

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4, St. Louis 2

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.