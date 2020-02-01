  1. Home
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/02/01 19:06
Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis champ...
Travelers wear face masks as they wait for trains the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised against all travel t...
A protester burns tires by an iron gate in the Israeli separation wall during a protest against Israel and the Untied States in the West Bank village ...
President Donald Trump walks to a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020,...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden disembarks from a bus as he arrives for a campaign event, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in...
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Lo...
A hat hangs on a coat stand in front of the Union Jack flag in the office of British European Parliament member Nigel Farage at the European Parliamen...
A supporter of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori and opposition leader, is held back by police officers outside...
Army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters blocking a road leading to the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 27,...
Mourners kneel in prayer around the coffin of environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez at his wake in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, J...
Migrants stand outside their makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, ...
Shadows of the audience appear on a screen with the EU stars during a media conference at the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, short...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes people wearing masks at a train station in Beijing; a protest against Israel and the U.S. at a separation wall in the West Bank; and tennis player Roger Federer returning a shot illuminated in a shaft of light.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 25-31, 2020.

___

