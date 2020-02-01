StarLux receives green light from Ministry of Transportation (photo courtesy of StarLux Airlines). StarLux receives green light from Ministry of Transportation (photo courtesy of StarLux Airlines).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Italy halted all direct flights from Taiwan on Friday (Jan. 31), Vietnam followed suit on Saturday (Feb. 1) as part of drastic measures to prevent transmission of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Italy's decision was made under the misconception that Taiwan is part of China, as the same order also applies to flights from Hong Kong and Macau. Taiwan air carriers, including China Airlines and EVA Air, have both been affected.

According to a report by AFP, the Italian government said it was the first government of a European Union country to suspend all flights from China, but it did not mention Taiwan.

Vietnam announced Saturday afternoon it would halt flights from China effective from Feb. 1 to May 1, which includes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Media reported that flights bound for Vietnamese cities from Taoyuan International Airport were asked not to take off following the announcement.

In addition to China Airlines and Eva Air, Taiwan's newest airline, Starlux, is believed to be affected by Vietnam's new border controls. Only Vietnamese air carriers are allowed to return.