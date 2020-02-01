NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders began their bid for a fourth straight Super Rugby title Saturday with a 43-25 bonus-point win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Crusaders showed they will mount a strong campaign for their 11th Super Rugby title when they out-scored the Waratahs by six tries to three.

Winger Will Jordan and center Braydon Ennor scored two tries each for the Crusaders, who led 24-6 at halftime.

The Waratahs closed the gap to 24-18 after 57 minutes with two quick tries to Mark Nawaqanitawase but the Crusaders extended their lead again with tries to Jordan, Ennor and lock Luke Romano.

"I think it was a good way to start the season," Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. "We wanted to start well and set the pace in this competition.

"We showed a lot of attacking endeavor but, as always with the first game of the season, there were a lot of errors from both sides."

Japan's Sunwolves began their final season in Super Rugby with a commanding 36-27 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka.

The Tokyo-based Sunwolves are being ejected from the southern hemisphere tournament at the end of the season and made a defiant statement with a five tries to four win.

They led 22-13 at halftime with tries to captain Keisuke Moriya, prop Jarred Adams and winger Tautalatasi Tasi, then added tries to fullback James Dargaville and flyhalf Garth April to lead 36-13 midway through the second half. April added four conversions and a penalty for 16 individual points.

The Sunwolves spent most of the last quarter in defense as the Rebels rallied with tries to Andrew Kellaway and Andrew Deegan to cut the lead to nine points with five minutes remaining. The Rebels ended the match on attack but the Sunwolves were able to run out the clock.

