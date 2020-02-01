A proposed transfer of American defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan to AC Milan has fallen through.

Wigan said the clubs had agreed to a transfer fee and Robinson traveled to Milan for a physical ahead of Friday's transfer deadline. Wigan said Robinson had a medical examination with AC Milan and "further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline."

"As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8 p.m. (2 p.m. EST) Italian transfer deadline," Wigan said in a statement.

Born in England and eligible to play for the U.S. and England, Robinson made his U.S. national team debut in May 2018. The left back has played in seven international matches, all friendlies.

After playing for Everton's youth academy, he made his senior team club debut after he was loaned to second-tier Bolton in England's League Championship for the 2017-18 season. He was loaned to second-tier Wigan for 2018-19, then signed a three-year contract with Wigan last July.

