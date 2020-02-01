Bus crash kills 14 people in Bolivia

People stand around the remains of a bus that crashed in Inca Chaca on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. At least 14 people die... People stand around the remains of a bus that crashed in Inca Chaca on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. At least 14 people died and several were injured after the bus drove off a mountain road and fell down a ravine. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A bus missed a curve on a road near Bolivia's capital on Friday and plunged down a ravine, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 more, officials said.

Local fire department chief Ismael Villca told Erbol radio that the bus had left the capital half an hour earlier en route to the northern town of Coripata.

It was the third serious accident of the week in Bolivia. A small bus collided with a cargo truck on Tuesday, killing 14 people west of La Paz, while a bus and truck collided on a road to the Uyuni salt flats in southwestern Bolivia, killing three.