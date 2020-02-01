Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during an Italian Cup quarter finals soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro... Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during an Italian Cup quarter finals soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during an Italian Cup quarter finals soccer match between AC Milan and T... AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during an Italian Cup quarter finals soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ROME (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return to AC Milan and Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan were the most high-profile signings in Italy during the transfer window.

Ibrahimović has already made a major impact at Milan, which has gone unbeaten in six matches — four in Serie A and two in the Italian Cup — since he signed a free transfer at the end of December. The 38-year-old striker has scored two goals in five matches and, more importantly, added a sense of belief for the long-struggling seven-time European champions.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is being relied on at Inter to help reduce the three-point deficit behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. The Denmark playmaker signed a five-season contract after joining from Tottenham this week in a deal reportedly worth 20 million euros ($22 million).

All three of Inter’s signings this month came from the Premier League. Ashley Young joined from Manchester United and Victor Moses signed from Chelsea, although he spent the past year on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

Milan was also completing a deal for United States left back Antonee Robinson from Wigan before the window closed Friday.

Juventus was relatively quiet on the transfer market, with little-used Emre Can finalizing a move to Borussia Dortmund, Mario Mandzukic signing for Qatari club Al-Duhail after being dropped by coach Maurizio Sarri, and third goalkeeper Matteo Perin loaned to Genoa for the rest of the season.

Roma loaned captain Alessandro Florenzi to Valencia, where the versatile fullback and winger is aiming for more playing time in order to keep his place on Italy’s squad for the European Championship.

