All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|51
|29
|10
|12
|70
|169
|135
|17-2-9
|12-8-3
|10-4-3
|Tampa Bay
|50
|30
|15
|5
|65
|181
|142
|15-7-2
|15-8-3
|16-2-0
|Florida
|49
|28
|16
|5
|61
|183
|163
|16-8-2
|12-8-3
|9-6-1
|Toronto
|51
|27
|17
|7
|61
|186
|170
|12-6-7
|15-11-0
|7-6-1
|Montreal
|52
|23
|22
|7
|53
|160
|162
|10-13-4
|13-9-3
|6-9-2
|Buffalo
|51
|22
|22
|7
|51
|148
|160
|14-8-3
|8-14-4
|8-11-1
|Ottawa
|50
|18
|23
|9
|45
|138
|169
|12-8-5
|6-15-4
|7-7-4
|Detroit
|51
|12
|35
|4
|28
|109
|199
|8-16-2
|4-19-2
|5-11-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|51
|34
|12
|5
|73
|185
|151
|15-6-4
|19-6-1
|9-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|50
|31
|14
|5
|67
|168
|136
|18-5-3
|13-9-2
|5-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|143
|132
|15-7-3
|14-8-2
|9-7-2
|Columbus
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|138
|130
|16-9-2
|11-7-6
|10-5-3
|Carolina
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|159
|132
|17-8-1
|12-10-2
|5-10-1
|Philadelphia
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|158
|150
|17-4-4
|10-13-2
|9-2-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|23
|21
|4
|50
|158
|159
|13-10-2
|10-11-2
|10-5-0
|New Jersey
|50
|18
|24
|8
|44
|135
|182
|7-9-8
|11-15-0
|5-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|51
|31
|12
|8
|70
|164
|141
|17-4-4
|14-8-4
|10-3-1
|Colorado
|49
|28
|15
|6
|62
|179
|143
|14-7-4
|14-8-2
|8-8-2
|Dallas
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|131
|127
|16-8-2
|12-10-2
|10-5-2
|Nashville
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|169
|168
|11-10-4
|13-9-3
|7-5-0
|Chicago
|51
|24
|21
|6
|54
|155
|161
|12-12-3
|12-9-3
|6-7-2
|Winnipeg
|51
|25
|22
|4
|54
|152
|160
|11-11-2
|14-11-2
|7-6-3
|Minnesota
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|156
|166
|14-6-4
|9-15-2
|5-8-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vancouver
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|170
|152
|17-5-3
|12-13-1
|11-5-1
|Calgary
|52
|27
|19
|6
|60
|143
|155
|13-7-4
|14-12-2
|8-6-1
|Edmonton
|50
|26
|18
|6
|58
|158
|157
|12-8-4
|14-10-2
|9-6-2
|Arizona
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|150
|145
|12-10-3
|14-11-3
|9-7-4
|Vegas
|52
|25
|20
|7
|57
|161
|159
|14-10-3
|11-10-4
|11-5-2
|San Jose
|52
|22
|26
|4
|48
|136
|174
|14-12-1
|8-14-3
|9-10-1
|Anaheim
|50
|20
|25
|5
|45
|128
|156
|12-9-3
|8-16-2
|6-8-1
|Los Angeles
|52
|19
|28
|5
|43
|130
|164
|11-11-1
|8-17-4
|8-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Montreal 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.