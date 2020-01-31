All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 44 25 10 4 5 59 128 118 Hershey 46 27 14 2 3 59 133 120 Providence 46 25 16 2 3 55 144 123 Springfield 46 25 19 2 0 52 148 132 Charlotte 43 24 16 3 0 51 142 119 WB/Scranton 45 22 16 3 4 51 123 139 Lehigh Valley 45 18 21 1 5 42 108 126 Bridgeport 45 15 25 4 1 35 98 147

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 45 27 14 3 1 58 165 136 Rochester 43 24 13 2 4 54 130 114 Utica 46 25 17 2 2 54 162 146 Laval 45 22 18 3 2 49 130 135 Toronto 43 21 17 3 2 47 141 142 Syracuse 45 20 19 3 3 46 152 161 Binghamton 43 20 19 4 0 44 126 141 Cleveland 44 20 20 2 2 44 123 130

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 45 31 8 4 2 68 151 101 Iowa 46 26 14 3 3 58 141 133 Chicago 45 21 19 3 2 47 111 125 Texas 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 135 Grand Rapids 46 20 20 2 4 46 131 148 Rockford 45 20 23 1 1 42 112 136 San Antonio 44 15 18 6 5 41 124 143 Manitoba 46 20 26 0 0 40 123 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 40 28 11 1 0 57 143 104 Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117 Colorado 40 22 14 3 1 48 131 119 Ontario 43 20 18 4 1 45 112 154 Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 127 144 San Diego 39 18 16 3 2 41 125 116 San Jose 39 14 22 1 2 31 124 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled