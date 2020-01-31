In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at... In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati - on Mauni Amavsya or the new moon day, the most auspicious day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj, India. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims are expected to take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Sing, File)