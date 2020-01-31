In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in B...
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, people queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong. Hong Kong cut off rail service to mainland China at midnight on Wednesday to Thursday to try to stop the spread of a new virus to the city. Foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region began returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
This Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, shows construction workers at the site of the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital being built in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Hong Kong's leader announced Tuesday that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region began returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, a man adjusts a child's mask during a protest against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, in Mumbra outskirts of Mumbai, India. The new citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens have brought thousands of protesters out in the streets in many cities and towns since Parliament approved the measure on Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, India's Republic Day parade marches through Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, India. Sunday's event that showcases India's military might and economic strength marks the anniversary of the country's democratic constitution taking force in 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, an Aboriginal man Anthony Kemp poses during the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati - on Mauni Amavsya or the new moon day, the most auspicious day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj, India. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims are expected to take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Sing, File)
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in in New Delhi, India. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, CiCi Bellis of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic rings during a ceremony held to celebrate the 6-months-to-go milestone for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
A new virus has sickened thousands of people. Public attractions in China have closed and transportation has been shut down in the central region where the illnesses have been concentrated as China's government tries to contain the spread of the illness.
In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people seeking masks to wear as protection against the virus left supplies short around Asia.
India celebrated Republic Day while Australia marked Australia Day.
Switzerland's Roger Federer and American CiCi Bellis were among players on court at the Australian Open.
