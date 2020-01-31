  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/31 22:58
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in B...
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, people queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong. Hong Kong cut off rail service to mai...
This Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, shows construction workers at the site of the Huoshenshan temporary f...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tian...
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in ...
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, a man adjusts a child's mask during a protest against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens In...
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, India's Republic Day parade marches through Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, India. Sunday's...
In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, an Aboriginal man Anthony Kemp poses during the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony as part of Australia D...
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at...
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Ra...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfin...
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, CiCi Bellis of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round singl...
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic rings during a ceremony held to celebrate the 6-mon...

A new virus has sickened thousands of people. Public attractions in China have closed and transportation has been shut down in the central region where the illnesses have been concentrated as China's government tries to contain the spread of the illness.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people seeking masks to wear as protection against the virus left supplies short around Asia.

India celebrated Republic Day while Australia marked Australia Day.

Switzerland's Roger Federer and American CiCi Bellis were among players on court at the Australian Open.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

