NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151 15-6-4 19-6-1 9-7-1 Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 17-2-9 12-8-3 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 18-5-3 13-9-2 5-3-3 Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142 15-7-2 15-8-3 16-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 15-7-3 14-8-2 9-7-2 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 16-9-2 11-7-6 10-5-3 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 16-8-2 12-8-3 9-6-1 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 17-8-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170 12-6-7 15-11-0 7-6-1 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 17-4-4 10-13-2 9-2-3 Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162 10-13-4 13-9-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160 14-8-3 8-14-4 8-11-1 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 13-10-2 10-11-2 10-5-0 Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169 12-8-5 6-15-4 7-7-4 New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182 7-9-8 11-15-0 5-8-2 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199 8-16-2 4-19-2 5-11-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141 17-4-4 14-8-4 10-3-1 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 14-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152 17-5-3 12-13-1 11-5-1 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127 16-8-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155 13-7-4 14-12-2 8-6-1 Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157 12-8-4 14-10-2 9-6-2 Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145 12-10-3 14-11-3 9-7-4 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 14-10-3 11-10-4 11-5-2 Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168 11-10-4 13-9-3 7-5-0 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 12-12-3 12-9-3 6-7-2 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 11-11-2 14-11-2 7-6-3 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 14-6-4 9-15-2 5-8-1 San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174 14-12-1 8-14-3 9-10-1 Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156 12-9-3 8-16-2 6-8-1 Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164 11-11-1 8-17-4 8-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.