From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Council President Charles Mich... From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Council President Charles Michel walk across the esplanade as they arrive for a media conference outside of the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

European Parliament President David Sassoli, left, embraces European Council President Charles Michel at the end of a media conference at the Parlamen... European Parliament President David Sassoli, left, embraces European Council President Charles Michel at the end of a media conference at the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square, London, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union, Friday Ja... A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square, London, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union, Friday Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Brexiteers celebrate in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period th... Brexiteers celebrate in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

British MEP Ann Widdecombe gestures as she leaves with other party members the European Parliament in Brussels to take the Eurostar train back to Brit... British MEP Ann Widdecombe gestures as she leaves with other party members the European Parliament in Brussels to take the Eurostar train back to Britain, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Demonstrators lower a banner reading "Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out", in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leav... Demonstrators lower a banner reading "Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out", in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union:

2:00 p.m.

The European Union's parliament will have fewer lawmakers after the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc, 705 compared to 751.

The European Parliament says that 27 of the U.K.'s 73 seats have been redistributed among remaining member nations. The other 46 seats are being set aside in case new countries are admitted into the EU.

The United Kingdom is officially leaving the bloc late Friday, ending a 47-year commitment to EU institutions.

The European Parliament said the redistribution of seats takes into account the size of the population in each of the 27 remaining nations, "as well as the need for a minimum level of representation for European citizens in the smaller ones."'