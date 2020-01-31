CAL and EVA were investigating reports Friday that Italy was banning flights from Taiwan. CAL and EVA were investigating reports Friday that Italy was banning flights from Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese airlines were investigating reports Friday (Jan. 31) evening that Italy had banned all flights from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan amid growing fears of the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The UDN mentioned an unconfirmed report that the weekly China Airlines flight between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Rome had been suspended until April, while EVA Airways’ plans to launch a service between Taoyuan and Milan on Feb. 18 might be endangered if the report was true.

Both airlines told UDN they were trying to find out whether the reports of a ban by Italy were correct.

According to a report by AFP, the Italian government said it was the first government of a European Union country to suspend all flights to and China, but it did not mention Taiwan.

