France head coach Fabien Galthie, Italy head coach Franco Smith, England head coach Eddie Jones, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, Scotland's head coach G... France head coach Fabien Galthie, Italy head coach Franco Smith, England head coach Eddie Jones, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend and Ireland head coach coach Andy Farrell pose for a photo with the Six Nations trophy during the Six Nations rugby launch in London, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — England will hand a debut to fullback George Furbank for the team's opening match of the Six Nations tournament against France on Sunday.

Furbank was selected Friday after winger Anthony Watson was ruled out because of a calf injury.

Elliot Daly switches from fullback to the left wing to accommodate the inclusion of the 23-year-old Furbank.

In other changes to Eddie Jones' first team selection since England reached the Rugby World Cup final in Japan in November, Courtney Lawes starts as a blindside flanker so that Tom Curry can move to No. 8 in the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola.

Charlie Ewels comes in at lock to partner Maro Itoje.

Jones said France should expect “absolute brutality” from his England team.

“We are going to go out there to make sure they understand what test rugby is,” he said. "It is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set piece.”

England team:

George Furbank, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs: Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes, Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph.

