10 Things to Know for Today

An attendee gets make up applied during the 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Ar... An attendee gets make up applied during the 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, congratulates Serbia's Novak Djokovic on winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship ... Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, congratulates Serbia's Novak Djokovic on winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Wildfire smoke billows behind a mountain range on Tuesday, jan. 28, 2020, close to Canberra's southern outskirts. The rapidly-spreading wildfire spark... Wildfire smoke billows behind a mountain range on Tuesday, jan. 28, 2020, close to Canberra's southern outskirts. The rapidly-spreading wildfire sparked by a military helicopter on Monday is threatening homes on Tuesday on the outskirts of the Australian capital. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Syrian flee the advance of the government forces in the province of Idlib, Syria, towards the Turkish border, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Syrian governm... Syrian flee the advance of the government forces in the province of Idlib, Syria, towards the Turkish border, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Syrian government forces captured one of the largest and most strategic rebel-held towns in the country's northwest, the Syrian military and opposition activists said Wednesday, part of a Russian-backed military assault that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to safer areas. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

A farmer looks back as she walks through swarms of desert locusts feeding on her crops, in Katitika village, Kitui county, Kenya, Friday, Jan. 24, 202... A farmer looks back as she walks through swarms of desert locusts feeding on her crops, in Katitika village, Kitui county, Kenya, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Desert locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, countries that haven't seen such numbers in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Brit... A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The European Union grudgingly let go of the United Kingdom with a final vote Wednesday at the EU's parliament that ended the Brexit divorce battle and set the scene for tough trade negotiations in the year ahead. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. South Kore... South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. South Korea sent planes to fly back home more of their nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new virus. (Kim Kyun-hyun/Newsis via AP)

In this Jan. 30, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers unload a shipment of protective suits from a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe I... In this Jan. 30, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers unload a shipment of protective suits from a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Complicated logistics are part of a daily flow of food and other goods authorities say is sustaining Wuhan and surrounding cities with a total of 50 million people. Most are blocked from leaving in the most sweeping disease-control measures ever imposed. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power ... Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House, early Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington.... President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House, early Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. Trump returned from trips to Michigan and Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

1. ‘THERE IS NO NEED FOR MORE EVIDENCE’ Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds of a quick acquittal.

2. US ADVISES AGAINST TRAVEL TO CHINA This after the World Health Organization declares the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

3. CHINA FACES HUGE LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES AFTER OUTBREAK Keeping 50 million people from the locked-down city of Wuhan and the vicinity supplied with food and other necessities is a massive challenge for the Chinese government.

4. IT’S BREXIT DAY By the end of the day, Britain will be a former member of the European Union, exiting a bloc it had joined in 1973.

5. WHAT’S STILL VULNERABLE TO MANIPULATION Experts warn that cheap online political ads are still susceptible to manipulation by foreign governments and domestic grifters trying to influence the election.

6. NETANYAHU’S WILD WEEK The Israeli prime minister reveled in Trump’s Mideast plan, but now his West Bank annexation plan is in question and a criminal trial casts a cloud over his re-election hopes.

7. SUPER BOWL HOST CITY WRACKED BY POVERTY A big sporting event puts all aspects of the socioeconomic spectrum on display, and most people who live in Miami Gardens, Florida, simply cannot afford to attend the NFL championship game.

8. TRUMP TO CREATE HUMAN TRAFFICKING POST Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, compared trafficking to “modern-day slavery” and says the White House is committed to ending it.

9. ‘A LOT CAN HAPPEN IN A LIFETIME’ At a pre-Super Bowl concert, Lizzo reflects on her soaring career as she remembers attending the big game as a teenager, watching Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake join forces onstage.

10. SIDELINE REPORTERS HAVE KEY ROLE Fox Sports’ Chris Myers and Erin Andrews will be the eyes and ears for the production truck as well as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.