The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at midnight Brussels time

British MEPs have left the European Parliament for the last time

European leaders warn the UK cannot expect unfettered access to the European market

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

09:30 Brexit Party MEPs have forgone tact and have marched out waving Union Jacks and accompanied by a bagpipes playing Cock o' the North. Ann Widdecombe, 73, led the jubilant procession. They plan to take the Eurostar train to London and join Farage's party described in our 08:45 update.

09:14 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas posted a message on Twitter in which he mourns Brexit and calls for succesful negotiations on their future relationship.

"I am relieved that we were able to prevent 'no deal' chaos. But it is still a shame that Britain is leaving."

"I hope that we can agree to a new partnership. Tomorrow, we open a new chapter," he wrote.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public broadcaster: "We must look ahead and make sure that the European Union becomes stronger and not weaker."

09:11 British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement calling for an outward world view.

"Britain’s place in the world will change. The question is what direction we now take."

"We can work with other countries to develop trade, improve rights and protections, invest in our communities, tackle the threat of climate catastrophe, fight human rights abuses and promote peace.

"We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn inwards, and trade our principles, rights and standards to secure hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade deals with Donald Trump and others."

09:09European newspapers have been varied in their responses, but overall they call for the EU to learn lessons from Britain's departure, and agree the EU is worse off without the UK.

France's left-leaning daily Libération writes: "We simply love them, the British, even if they leave. But we also accuse them of having given in to this anti-European populist wave on which Boris Johnson has ridden." The paper partly blames the EU for Brexit, saying it failed in revitalizing the European dream.

Le Parisien writes: "If the economy of 'independent' Britain collapses, it is proof that the European Union is a boon for all member states. But if the British economy flourishes, the euroskeptics will have a weighty argument to justify their divisive speeches. In either case, the shock waves should not be taken lightly."

Spanish newspaper El País writes: "The UK has the right to take this wrong path it has chosen, even if support for it was low in the referendum. It is their decision. But Europeans now also have the right to make decisions in their own interests. It is even appropriate to put the interests of European citizens above everything else."

Belgium's De Standaard: "The fact that the British must voluntarily leave this large free market and at the same time try to gain access to it again shows how absurd the whole Brexit idea is. And yet there is a feeling of unease and melancholy when the British leave, even in Europe, although they have always had the stamp of the troublemaker since they joined in 1973. The question is even whether one can still speak of a "European" Union when the country that, for centuries, shaped the identity and culture of the continent no longer wants to belong. Of course this influence will not suddenly disappear ... But an EU without Britain will become a poorer union in many areas."

Sweden's liberal daily Dagens Nyheter writes: "Brexit is a hard blow for globalisation and the European project. Close cooperation between the EU and the UK is the best way to limit the damage. Negotiations on the future relationship will be difficult and will require hard compromises - on both sides. But the stronger the resulting links will be, the greater the chance that Brexit will only be a one-off example of de-globalisation - a temporary setback rather than an unfortunate turning point."

Czech conservative newspaper Lidove noviny writes: "Britain's withdrawal from the EU has a more definitive character in its consequences than the disintegration of Czechoslovakia. When the Czech Republic and Slovakia later joined the European Union and the Schengen area it was as if the common state had been restored in practical matters like the free movement of workers and travellers. This is not the case for Britain and the EU. ... Without Britain there will be fewer complications in Brussels, but also less diversity and debate culture. Instead there will be more unity and herd mentality. It's a pity that the EU leaders have not yet understood this."

Latvian national-conservative daily Neatkariga Rita Avize writes: "Neither today nor tomorrow will change, because there is a transitional period which will last at least until the end of the year. What is difficult to predict, however, is whether London and Brussels will be able to reach agreement on future coexistence during this period."

Conservative Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita writes: "None of the remaining 27 EU member states have the advantages of Great Britain: its world language, its cultural influence, its geographical location, its support from America. Nevertheless: if Brussels doesn't draw thorough lessons from Brexit it's easy to imagine that in another country public opinion on the subject of integration could change in a similar way to that in Britain.

08:45 As Europeans and pro-unity Brits mourn their departure,Brexit apostle Nigel Farage has planned gleeful celebrations in London.

The arch-Brexiteer has planned a "Brexit Celebration" rally for his supporters in Parliament Square, where they plan to sing patriotic songs and listen to speeches.

The vetern Europskeptic delivered an exultant speech during his last day as a member of the European Parliament on Wednesday, declaring Britain was "never coming back" as he waved Union Jack flags.

Fellow euroskeptics have also planned a "have your cake and eat it" picnic in central London, in mockery of European criticisms of British Brexit demands. Organizer Lucy Harris, an outgoing MEP, wrote on the event's website: "Now it's time to celebrate this historic day."

08:19 Boris Johnson will address the nation in a reportedly pre-recorded speech at 10 p.m. UTC/GMT tonight. His office has released extracts of the speech, in which he will call for national unity and present a rosy future for the UK.

"Our job as the government, my job, is to bring this country together and take us forward," he will say, according to the official extracts. "This is not an end but a beginning. This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act.

"This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances — your family’s life chances — should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.

"This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up.

"And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning."

Ahead of his planned speech, Johnson is due to host a special cabinet meeting in the north-eastern English city of Sunderland — an early adopter of the pro-Brexit wave.

07:45 There will be volumes of commentary coming out today. But we lead with a joint statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung today. They write of their sadness at the departure of the UK, but warn that they cannot expect unfettered access to the European market.

In the weeks, months and years ahead, we will have no choice but to loosen some of the ties that the EU and the UK have so carefully woven over five decades. At the same time, we will have to fight hard to find new ways of working together for our future as allies, partners and friends.

Even though the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the EU, it remains part of Europe. Our common geography, our history and our connections in so many areas inevitably bind us together and make us natural allies. In foreign policy, security, and defence, we will continue to work together with common goals and common interests.

But the way we work together will change. We do not underestimate the task ahead, but we are confident that with goodwill and determination we can build a lasting, positive and meaningful partnership.

But tomorrow will also mark the dawn of a new era for Europe. In recent years we have grown closer - as nations, as institutions and as people. In this time we have all been reminded that the European Union is more than a market or an economic power; that it stands for values that are common to us all and that we stand for. How much stronger we are when we stand together.

07:40 Good morning andwelcome to our Brexit day live blog. I (Alistair Walsh) will be leading this blog for the next six hours.

The day has finally come. No more delays, no more extensions. Brexit happens tonight. The UK has been a part of this extraordinary peace project for more than 47 years. But three and half years ago it voted to remove itself. The decision has torn the country apart, and compromised the unity of the EU.

Join us today as we follow the final moments of the UK's membership in the EU.