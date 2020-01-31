  1. Home
Coronavirus forces postponement of Taipei Game Show

Game event awaits rescheduling to summer holidays

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/31 17:26
The Taipei Game Show has been postponed, but a comics and animation festival opened as planned Friday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the example of the Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE), the organizers of the Taipei Game Show announced Friday (Jan. 31) they were postponing their early February event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Just Thursday (Jan. 30), they said the Feb. 6-9 fair would go ahead as planned, the Liberty Times reported.

However, after prominent Taiwanese game companies said they were thinking of pulling out, the organizers reportedly changed their mind and announced the event would be moved to “this year’s summer holidays,” without mentioning a precise date.

The Taiwanese companies had planned a special “Taiwan Pavilion” with 240 stands, but fears had been voiced about crowding too many members of the public, staff and business people into the closed space, according to the Liberty Times.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Culture announced it would postpone TIBE, the country’s biggest annual literary event, from Feb. 4-9 to May 7-12.

However, the Taipei International Comics & Animation Festival opened as planned Friday, with visitors facing fever tests before being allowed to enter. The event will continue until Feb. 4.
Taipei Game Show
TIBE
Taipei International Comic & Animation Festival
coronavirus

