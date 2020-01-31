TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A map of Taiwan created by a Romainian game designer has gone viral on social media.

The map's designer, 27-year-old gaming game developer Ovidiu Tepes, said that the map is actually a level in a game he has made for mobile phones called Cessabit. He said that was inspired to create the map based on his frequent travels to Taiwan, with his most recent trip last month.

Tepes posted a screenshot of the map on the Taiwan subreddit for the social media site Reddit on Thursday (Jan. 30) with the caption "I've drawn the map of my favorite country." Within less than 24 hours, the post has gained over 500 upvotes and 46 comments.



(Map by Ovidiu Tepes)