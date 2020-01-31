TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Circular Line, or Yellow Line, officially started operation on Friday (Jan. 31), with passengers able to ride free of charge until the end of February.

The company announced that holders of Easycard and its equivalents can swipe their cards at the turnstile with no charge applied for rides on the Circular Line for the first month of operation.

The first part of the line available for the ride includes 14 stations and runs between Dapinglin Station in the south and New Taipei Industrial Park Station in the west, with trains passing through the New Taipei City districts of Xindian, Zhonghe, Banqiao, and Xinzhuang. The new line will see interchanges with several other lines already completed, including the Bannan (Blue) Line; Songshan-Xindian (Green) Line; Zhonghe-Xinlu (Orange) Line; the Airport MRT Line; and others still uncompleted.

The first segment of the line spans 15.4 kilometers and is driverless. It is expected to reduce travel time between Xindian and Xinzhuang by at least 20 minutes.

Trains will run from ６ a.m. to 12 a.m. They will arrive at intervals of between four and seven minutes during peak rush hours on weekdays (7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), while they will run at five to 10-minute intervals during off-peak hours on weekdays and on weekends, according to the company.

Click on the map below to see a larger version:



TRTC map of MRT system.

Read More: Taipei MRT Circular Line officially opens on Jan. 31

Free rides on Taipei MRT Circular Line start Sunday